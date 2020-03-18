Hunter Biden’s record label went into foreclosure: Report

Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President and 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden, may have made yet another business blunder.

Continue Reading Below

According to a report from the Washington Free Beacon, Hunter Biden co-founded a record company that recently went into foreclosure after defaulting on its mortgage payments.

WHO IS HUNTER BIDEN'S WIFE, MELISSA COHEN BIDEN?

The company was called Biden Enterprise LLC and is said to have dealt with rising hip-hop and country artists. It was registered in Nevada and reportedly had purchased a $365,000 property in February of last year to use as a recording studio.

HUNTER BIDEN CITES CORONAVIRUS, WIFE'S PREGNANCY TO AVOID DEPOSITION UNTIL AFTER ELECTION DAY

The label went into foreclosure last month and, according to the Washington Free Beacon, owes multiple back payments for unpaid liens related to garbage disposal.

Hunter Biden’s business forays have come under fire as his father runs for the Oval Office, specifically pertaining to a position he held in Ukraine. Hunter Biden joined the board of a natural gas company while his father was vice president, despite the fact that he allegedly had no experience. There are concerns that the only reason he was given the position was because he had close ties to the White House.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE