GOP rep. sounds off on DOJ after Hunter Biden's 'sweet deal,' vows House won't stop investigating

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace condemned the Justice Department after issuing a "sweet deal" to Hunter Biden on federal tax charges, telling "The Big Money Show," Tuesday, that the organization proved it has no interest in holding the Biden family accountable for their crimes. The South Carolina congresswoman vowed House Oversight will not stop pursuing "illegal doings" by other Biden family members, and maybe even the president himself.

REP. NANCY MACE: The House Oversight Committee is not going to stop. We are more encouraged because the DOJ proved today that they are not serious about holding the Biden family accountable for crimes that have been committed. This is a slap on the wrist, a sweet deal for Hunter Biden on a nothing burger tax charge and federal gun charges when in fact we have seen evidence of racketeering, money laundering, bribery, prostitution rings, you name it. They have yet to charge him, 5, 6, 7 years later. Not to mention the current president’s involvement in any of those schemes.

HUNTER BIDEN AGREES TO PLEAD GUILTY TO FEDERAL TAX CHARGES

The House Oversight Committee will follow the facts wherever they take us, I do believe the committee will refer charges to DOJ on other illegal doings by Hunter Biden, by other members of the Biden family, and maybe even the current president. Because we’ve seen time after time whenever Joe Biden makes a denial, what he denies is actually true.