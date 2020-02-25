Ahead of Super Tuesday, Hunter Biden seeks to delay child support deposition

Hunter Biden asked an Arkansas court Tuesday to postpone his deposition in an ongoing child support dispute until April 1, a date that falls after Super Tuesday and other key primaries for his father Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

A court filing from Hunter Biden’s attorney detailed correspondence between his legal team and that of Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden’s child. Roberts’ representative sought to hold the court-ordered deposition on either March 3rd, the same date as the Super Tuesday slate of primaries, or on March 5 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Roberts’ attorney said she would pick the date if Biden didn’t decide by Feb. 18.

Biden’s legal team responded shortly before the Feb. 18 deadline, noting that his client “cannot be available” prior to April 1. Roberts’ attorney followed up with a filing on Monday calling for Biden to appear for the deposition on March 5, despite his team’s protest.

Hunter Biden’s attorney said the March 5 date for the deposition was “unduly burdensome and oppressive.” Additionally, Biden’s representative argued that the “unnecessary” filing of the notice of deposition “only ignites media attention and awareness of the deposition” and indicated an intent to “annoy, embarrass or harass” Biden.

The legal dispute is unfolding as former Vice President Joe Biden attempts to gain ground on Democratic presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders. Biden and other candidates have key primary dates on March 3, March 10 and March 17.

Hunter Biden and Roberts met at the Washington, D.C.-area strip club where she worked, Page Six reported in November. DNA tests proved that Biden was the father of her one-year-old child.

Biden agreed last month to a child support settlement. The financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed and are subject to change based on the court’s determination.

The settlement requires Biden to cover child support payments dating back to November 2018, as well as Roberts’ legal fees, by March 1, 2020.

