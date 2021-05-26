Actor Russell Brand provides ‘more objective perspective than CNN': Huckabee

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee joined FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" and praised celebrity Russell Brand for his comments about censorship and media.

On his podcast, the comedian recently slammed mainstream media and Big Tech for how they handled the New York Post’s Hunter Biden reporting in 2020.

HUNTER BIDEN CONSIDERING PENNING SEQUEL TO BOOK THAT BOMBED IN SALES

MIKE HUCKABEE: Well, when Russell Brand gives you better information and a more objective perspective than CNN, you do have to scratch your head and say what has happened in this world when we depend upon Russell Brand for objectivity and for a more pure form of journalism than you're going to get at some of the major networks.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It's just disgraceful. And I heard Joe Concha earlier today, he was spot on with the fact that ratings are tanking in many of these areas because people know that it's bull butter.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

They're no longer getting any kind of objective news coverage and they're tuning it out because why even bother?