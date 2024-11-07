How the Trump White House could potentially use Elon Musk's businesses

Elon Musk has already agreed to work with President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration to lead a commission aimed at government efficiency, but there are opportunities for the world's richest man's business empire to be utilized by the leader of the free world, too.

The Tesla CEO saw his net worth jump billions of dollars higher this week after the electric vehicle giant's stock surged following Trump's victory, and Musk's other companies could also see windfalls from his relationship with the Trump White House.

Here's a list of potential opportunities:

SpaceX

Over the past decade, Musk's aerospace company has secured more than $15 billion in government contracts, according to The New York Times, and the potential for increased federal deals looks bright.

SpaceX was called in to rescue the U.S. astronauts stranded by longtime NASA contractor Boeing over the summer, and Trump made a point on the campaign trail to express how impressed he was when SpaceX was able to catch its massive Starship rocket with mechanical arms dubbed "chopsticks" as it descended back to the launch pad last month.

ELON MUSK'S NET WORTH SURGES FOLLOWING DONALD TRUMP'S ELECTION WIN

Trump also told FOX News that Musk has promised him SpaceX will send a rocket to Mars by the end of his second term.

Starlink

SpaceX's satellite division, Starlink, has long been a major partner for the U.S. in launching military satellites, but Trump's return to the White House could result in additional contracts for supplying rural internet services.

STUART VARNEY: ELON MUSK ‘OPENS THE DOOR TO A NEW ERA IN SPACE EXPLORATION’

The Biden administration's Democrat-controlled Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 2022 revoked an $800 million grant awarded to Musk's Starlink under the first Trump administration to provide rural internet, while Trump has touted the satellite service, even referencing it during his victory speech early Wednesday morning.



Tesla

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 296.91 +8.38 +2.90%

Tesla, Inc.

According to The Times, Tesla has only received around $352,000 in government contracts over the past ten years, but TMZ suggested another opportunity for the EV-maker to help out the Trump administration.



GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The outlet wrote this week that Tesla's Cybertruck is "ready-made" for a president, arguing, "Hear us out, but does a Cybertruck presidential motorcade seem out of the question for 47? Elon does offer it with bulletproof armor glass, and, of course, the Secret Service would do its own aftermarket bells and whistles."

The Boring Company, X, xAI, Neuralink

Musk's tunneling operation, social media platform, artificial intelligence startup, and brand-computer interface firm – along with his other companies – could all benefit from Trump's plans for deregulation.