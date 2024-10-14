Stuart Varney: Elon Musk 'opens the door to a new era in space exploration'

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the significance of Elon Musk's history-making test flight of his massive Starship rocket from SpaceX's launch site in Boca, Chica, Texas.

STUART VARNEY: It is the most significant space development since the 1960s and Elon Musk did it.

Over the weekend, a SpaceX rocket, twice the size of the Saturn Five that took Apollo astronauts to the moon, blasted off from Texas.

SPACEX MAKES HISTORY WITH SUCCESSFUL TEST OF ‘MECHAZILLA ARMS’

It went to the edge of space, bigger than a 747 and traveling at the speed of sound.

Then, using just three of its 33 engines, it returned to land perfectly on the launch gantry.

It's a reusable booster, capable of putting a giant pay-load into space time and time again.

Later, the Starship itself landed with pinpoint accuracy in the Indian Ocean.

MUSK SAYS SPACEZ COULD SEND 5 UNCREWED STARSHIPS TO MARS IN 2 YEARS

This means, that within this decade, a reusable spacecraft carrying heaven knows what, will be taking off and landing on a regular basis.

Musk has a vision of using it to colonize Mars.

OK, that’s a distant vision, but the weekend's successful launch opens the door to a new era in space exploration.

Again, it is Elon Musk who pulled it off.

Is there any doubt that he is the preeminent business and scientific personality of the age?

Who else has the drive and talent to build the most valuable car company in the world, an A.I. company, Neuralink, to harness computing power directly to the human brain, and to top it off, SpaceX's extraordinary Starship launch.

Two points.

First, this is all private enterprise. The government got out of the way. Kamala Harris is not a private enterprise kind of person.

FIRST NEURALINK IMPLANT PATIENT REVEALS HE'S VOTING FOR TRUMP

Second, Musk used his own money. Granted, he's the richest man in the world, and he's got plenty of it, but he's never been afraid of risking it all to pursue his vision.

Kamala Harris has a plan to dismantle private wealth. It's called confiscation.

Thank heaven she hasn't yet got her hands on his creative billions.

If Trump wins, he plans to put Musk in charge of ripping the waste and fraud out of the federal bureaucracy. It’s been tried before, but not with a man like Musk.

If he can revolutionize cars and space, he can surely work wonders in Washington.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE