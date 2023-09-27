How to watch the second Republican debate live from the Ronald Reagan Library

FOX Business is hosting the second Republican primary debate on September 27th, live from the Ronald Reagan Library & Museum in Simi Valley, California.

The stage is set for North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, biotech entrepreneur and political commentator Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina to debate tonight.

Here's how you can watch the Republican debate and all the surrounding programs.

What time is the Republican debate?

The Republican presidential primary debate will air from 9 to 11 p.m. EST. The debate will be co-costed by FOX hosts Dana Perino and Stuart Varney as well as UNIVISION's Ilia Calderón.

There will also be coverage in the hours leading up to the debate and after its conclusion. Both FOX Business Network (FBN) and FOX News Channel (FNC) will have special programming surrounding the debate. Live coverage on FBN will begin at 6 p.m. EST with a two-hour special of "The Bottom Line" with Dagen McDowell and Sean Duffy. Following that will be a special program called "Countdown to the Debate," led by Larry Kudlow. Martha MacCallum, Bret Baier, Sean Hannity, Brit Hume, Harold Ford Jr., Karl Rove and Kellyanne Conway will also deliver remarks during this program, along with co-moderators Perino and Varney.

After the debate, a special edition of "Hannity" will air on both FNC and FBN, where viewers will hear post-debate analysis and comments from candidates. Following "Hannity" will be "Fox News @ Night" with Trace Gallagher.

FOX News Audio will also offer debate coverage beginning at 7 p.m. with a pre-taped preview and live coverage beginning at 8 p.m.

Where is the Republican debate?

The Republican debate is being held at the historic Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California. The Air Force One Pavilion is where the stage has been set for candidates to debate tonight.

"I can think of no better place than the Reagan Library when it comes to having the ideal location for people seeking the presidency," David Trulio, president and CEO of The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, told Fox News Digital.

How to watch the Republican debate

There are several ways to watch tonight's debate live. The debate will be televised on the FOX Business Network, FOX News Channel and Univision. It will also be streamed on FOX Nation, FOX News Media's streaming platform, as well as FOXNews.com and FOXBusiness.com. FOX websites will also include debate reporting and a live blog throughout the night.