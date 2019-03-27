House Republicans push for an ‘all of the above’ energy approach

Republicans and Democrats continue to butt heads over the proposed Green New Deal with Rep. Sean Duffy (R-Wisc.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) trading verbal blows on the house floor Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal suffered a major defeat in the Senate after the proposition failed to receive any votes in its favor with most Democrats voting “present.”

Now, House Republicans are proposing their own approach to combatting climate change called the House Energy Action Team (HEAT) described as an “all of the above” approach to energy.

“We're going to hopefully get a discharge petition presented by [Rep.] Jody Hice [R-Ga.] next week, get enough signatures, and try to bring the Green New Deal to the floor,” Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) said during an interview on FOX Business' “Bulls & Bears” Wednesday. “Let's put the Democrats on the record just like the Senate did [Tuesday].”

Congressman Duncan also says HEAT will help educate U.S. residents on how the country's energy is produced and help eliminate myths around certain processes.