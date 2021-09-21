Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House passes bill raising debt ceiling and averting shutdown

The bill passed in a party-line vote of 220-211

close
Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget President Maya MacGuineas discusses the issues that come with the debate over the debt ceiling, from financial uncertainty to a loss of credibility for the U.S.   video

Debt ceiling debate is ‘game of chicken’: Expert

Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget President Maya MacGuineas discusses the issues that come with the debate over the debt ceiling, from financial uncertainty to a loss of credibility for the U.S.  

The House of Representatives voted Tuesday night to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government through Dec. 3 and raise the $28 trillion debt ceiling.

H.R. 5305, which passed along a party-line vote of 220-211, stoked controversy Tuesday when Democrats stripped $1 billion that would fund Israel's Iron Dome after a group of left-wing Democrats threatened to vote against the bill. 

WHAT IS THE DEBT CEILING?

House Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said he intended to bring a suspension bill to the floor by the end of the week to fully fund the Iron Dome.

House Rules Chairman James McGovern, D-Mass., also said the $1 billion in funding will be attached to the annual defense funding bill later this year.

The Democrats defeated a resolution that would have put the Iron Dome funding back into the bill by a vote of 209-215. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP