House passes bill raising debt ceiling and averting shutdown

The House of Representatives voted Tuesday night to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government through Dec. 3 and raise the $28 trillion debt ceiling.

H.R. 5305, which passed along a party - line vote of 220-211, stoked controversy Tuesday when Democrats stripped $1 billion that would fund Israel's Iron Dome after a group of left-wing Democrats threatened to vote against the bill.

WHAT IS THE DEBT CEILING?

House Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said he intended to bring a suspension bill to the floor by the end of the week to fully fund the Iron Dome.

House Rules Chairman James McGovern, D-Mass., also said the $1 billion in funding will be attached to the annual defense funding bill later this year.

The Democrats defeated a resolution that would have put the Iron Dome funding back into the bill by a vote of 209-215.