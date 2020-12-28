House passes bill to hike stimulus payments to American households

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Monday passed a standalone bill that would raise the direct payment amounts distributed to American households under new COVID-19 relief legislation to $2,000, from $600.

The measure – supported by President Trump and Democrats – will be sent to the Senate for approval, where it faces slimmer chances of passage in the Republican-controlled chamber.

President Trump on Sunday signed on to $900 billion relief legislation, which was part of a broader government funding package, after initially resisting due to the size of the $600 direct payments, as well as other spending measures.

He has, however, continued to advocate for increasing payments to $2,000, which Democrats are largely on board with.

It is Republicans who are resistant to increase the payments.

A senior Treasury Department official told NBC News on Monday that the government was still aiming to start delivering stimulus payments to direct deposit accounts at the end of this week.