House GOP to subpoena Biden family: 'Bank records don't lie,' Rep. Comer says

President Biden and his son Hunter may have their day in court as the House Oversight Committee prepares to subpoena the father and son duo amid the ongoing probe into the family's business dealings.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., joined "Mornings with Maria" Thursday to discuss the latest fallout from the Biden family business probe, telling host Maria Bartiromo that the House Oversight Committee plans to subpoena the Biden's.



"I wish the media would ask the president, what exactly did your family do to receive this $21 million that the House Oversight Committee is, as he just continues to say? Well, that's a lie. That's not true. We have their bank records, Maria. Bank records don't lie.

The House Oversight chair continued, arguing that he and his colleagues have caught Joe Biden in "so many lies" as the president continues to deny any involvement in his son's business.

"This is always going to end with the Biden's coming in front of the committee," Rep. Comer said.

This a developing story, check back for updates