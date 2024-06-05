House GOP targets DHS use of Chinese-made batteries

FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans on Wednesday introduced new legislation seeking to prohibit the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from procuring batteries made by six different companies based in the People’s Republic of China.

The legislation, titled the "Decoupling from Foreign Adversarial Battery Dependence Act" and led by Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security, seeks to decouple the U.S. supply chain from China.

It follows last year’s move from lawmakers to ban the Department of Defense from buying batteries made at some of the biggest manufacturers in China, passed as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

"We cannot continue ceding dominance over our critical supply chains to our greatest geopolitical rival," Gimenez said in a statement to FOX Business.

"I am proud to introduce this legislation to ensure the Chinese Communist Party can’t exploit economic or security vulnerabilities that could be created through DHS’s reliance on lithium-ion batteries, especially amid this administration’s ill-conceived push for electric vehicles," the Florida congressman added.

AMERICANS STILL NOT SOLD ON EVS DESPITE BIDEN PUSH, POLL SHOWS

Gimenez was joined in introducing the bill by House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., and fellow committee member August Pfluger, R-Texas.

In addition, newly installed Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Chairman John Moolenaar, R-Mich., cosponsored the bill.

All four congressmen in statements stressed their desire to reduce reliance on China for technologies such as batteries, pointing out that the adversary nation produces approximately 80% of the world’s batteries and around 75% of the world’s lithium-ion batteries.

"The United States cannot give the Chinese Communist Party the opportunity to undermine our homeland security by relying on China for crucial components to our economy and security. I am proud to join Chairmen Gimenez, Pfluger, and Moolenaar on this bill to end any DHS reliance on batteries made by six dominant Chinese companies," Green stated.

"We must defend against the CCP’s growing malign influence and protect the supply chains that are critical to securing our homeland," the House Homeland Security chair continued.

The efforts to counter China’s control over U.S. supply chains are not a one-sided issue.

Indeed, President Biden recently announced his intentions to keep tariffs put in place by his predecessor, former President Trump, while adding additional ones in the process.

Among those included were tariffs on batteries, which Biden touted in a May 14 White House speech.

BIDEN CONFUSES XI WITH PUTIN WHILE DEFENDING NEW TARIFFS ON CHINA

"We’re not going to let China flood our market. … We’re also implementing a 25% tariff on electric vehicle batteries from China and a 25% tariff on the critical minerals that make those batteries," Biden proclaimed.

But the lawmakers say that doesn’t go far enough and are now seeking to block the DHS from obtaining any batteries at all manufactured from the six companies owned and operated in China.

One of the companies named in the legislation, Gotion, has been at the forefront of controversy, as they continue plans to build a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Green Charter Township, Michigan, despite protests from residents and even government officials.

The Chinese-based manufacturer sued the town, accusing members of the township’s board of blocking the project due to the Chinese connections.

A judge ruled in Gotion’s favor last month, ordering the Green Charter Township board to stop blocking Gotion from building the battery plant.

The representative for that district is none other than Moolenaar, who cosponsored the new legislation.

"American tax dollars should never be used to further the Chinese Communist Party’s hopes to dominate key technologies at our expense," Moolenaar said.

"That’s why I am proud to co-sponsor the Decoupling from Foreign Adversarial Battery Dependence Act which would stop the Department of Homeland Security from using American taxpayer dollars to purchase Gotion, CATL, or other Chinese batteries. Our military has already banned these batteries and DHS should do the same," he expressed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Meanwhile, the lawmakers all expressed a need to be proactive, with Gimenez insisting the U.S. can’t be late again.

"The West was far too late to recognize the threat of Huawei, TikTok, and PRC-manufactured cranes installed at America’s seaports. We know that doing business in China means enriching the CCP — and that comes at a steep cost, even if there are perceived short-term benefits," Gimenez said.

"America must be proactive in addressing the threats posed by the CCP to our technology, information, and way of life. The Department of Defense has rightfully ended the use of these PRC-manufactured batteries, and it is past time for DHS to follow suit," he concluded.