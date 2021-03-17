House extends Covid-19 bankruptcy relief until 2022

In a 399-14 vote, the House passed a bill extending Covid-19 bankruptcy relief provisions originally passed in the CARES Act until March 27, 2022.

The bill ensures that Covid-related relief payments are not seized by creditors but remain in the hands of debtors to be used as relief, by excluding those payments as "income."

It also delays court-ordered payment plans used to escape chapter 13 bankruptcy and allows businesses to take advantage of a more streamlined Chapter 11 bankruptcy process established by the Small Business Reorganization Act, increasing the maximum debt limit for those procedures from $2.7 million to $7.5 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It also ensures that all families that have been involved in bankruptcy proceedings are still eligible for mortgage forgiveness and eviction moratoriums, and prevents the suspension of their utility services.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., introduced the bipartisan COVID-19 Bankruptcy Relief Extension Act in late February.

The Bill now heads to the Senate.