Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Congress

House extends Covid-19 bankruptcy relief until 2022

The bill ensures that Covid-related relief payments are not seized by creditors but remain in the hands of debtors to be used as relief

close
House of Ways and Means Committee member Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, argues that there are a 'myriad of reasons not to vote' for the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.video

Coronavirus relief negations have been ‘political theater’ in Congress: Rep. Wenstrup

House of Ways and Means Committee member Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, argues that there are a 'myriad of reasons not to vote' for the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

In a 399-14 vote, the House passed a bill extending Covid-19 bankruptcy relief provisions originally passed in the CARES Act until March 27, 2022.

The bill ensures that Covid-related relief payments are not seized by creditors but remain in the hands of debtors to be used as relief, by excluding those payments as "income."

It also delays court-ordered payment plans used to escape chapter 13 bankruptcy and allows businesses to take advantage of a more streamlined Chapter 11 bankruptcy process established by the Small Business Reorganization Act, increasing the maximum debt limit for those procedures from $2.7 million to $7.5 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It also ensures that all families that have been involved in bankruptcy proceedings are still eligible for mortgage forgiveness and eviction moratoriums, and prevents the suspension of their utility services.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., introduced the bipartisan COVID-19 Bankruptcy Relief Extension Act in late February.

The Bill now heads to the Senate.