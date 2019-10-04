House Democrats subpoena White House for documents related to impeachment inquiry

Democrats on the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform Committees sent a letter to the White House requesting documents related to the impeachment inquiry by Oct. 18.

The letter requests documents from Vice President Mike Pence as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s July call with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Continue Reading Below

"The Committees are investigating the extent to which President Trump jeopardized national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere with our 2020 election and by withholding security assistance provided by Congress to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression, as well as any efforts to cover up this matter..." a portion of the letter states.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM...

President Trump fired back in a tweet:

“Adam Schiff’s connection to the Whistleblower is coming to light.” @FoxNews. These facts, and others make it impossible for the ridiculous impeachment “scam” to go forward! Schiff has also committed a crime, perhaps treason, in making up a horrible statement and reading it to Congress, and the American people, as though it was the statement of the President of the United States, me. He did it to fool Congress and the public in order to make me look BAD. He is a sick puppy!"

That inquiry also relates to whether Trump urged President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and their business dealings in Zelensky's country.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE