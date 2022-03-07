House considering ban of Russian oil will send ‘clear signal’ to Putin: Rep. Brady

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, joined "Mornings with Maria" Monday to discuss America's energy dependence as the House considers banning Russia oil imports, arguing the move will send a "clear signal" to President Putin amid his ongoing war in Ukraine.

REP. KEVIN BRADY: Congress is moving ahead, and I expect bipartisan legislation to be introduced very soon as early as today. That would both ban Russian imports of energy to America and would suspend normal trading relations with both Russia and Belarus. We ought not to be providing any financial support to the Russian economy in this war, nor should we be giving them favored trading status for their products coming into the United States. And so I think this sends a clear signal to Putin that this war is unacceptable and that we stand with the people of Ukraine.

OIL TRADERS EYE $200 PER BARREL THIS MONTH: REPORT

What's ironic is that the reason… two reasons really America is relying on Russian oil. One is because we're not producing our own because this president has a war going on American made energy. And secondly, because our actions against Venezuela, Russia stepped in to fill the gap there. So it seems particularly unacceptable for America to be begging allies that they're not allies, enemies that we've cut off the resupply. So it makes no sense.

