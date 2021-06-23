Hong Kong's Apple Daily closure an ‘attack on anyone who doesn’t toe Beijing line’: National security expert

Former deputy national security adviser Stephen Yates told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" that the Apple Daily’s demise is an example of "anyone who doesn’t toe the Beijing line," arguing that it’s a "clash of civilizations" between the Chinese government and the free world model.

STEPHEN YATES: It's a sad and alarming development, it's not entirely unexpected, given that the… Beijing authorities and the Hong Kong government have been grinding towards this goal. It does a number of different things. Jimmy Lai is an amazing, accomplished entrepreneur, twice over with major brands that have gone international, raising great value and employing many, many people. He should be the embodiment of what a Chinese person, Chinese civilization can accomplish under free markets rule of law, a free flow of information and free press.

But I think an attack on entrepreneurship and the model of success that Hong Kong had embodied. It's a police action. It was not done by a judicial process. It's killing a company in the value of hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars. If Hong Kong authorities think they can continue as an international hub after actions like this, I think they're wrong.

And anyone who thinks that this kind of action will be limited to the territory of Hong Kong hasn't been paying attention to their Wolf Warrior diplomats and basically the attacks that they engage in on institutions overseas, financial education, anyone who doesn't toe the Beijing line. This really is a clash of civilizations in the sense it's not China versus the world. It's the Chinese Communist Party trying to clamp down on the model. The free world has brought success to the Chinese people to date with.

