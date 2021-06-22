Media censorship in China has contaminated the US: Gen. Jack Keane

Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong, was recently raided by 500 police officers and the owner, Jimmy Lai, was put in Jail. In an interview on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria," Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane said that free press is "dead" in Hong Kong and warned that censorship in China is pervasive and has begun to spread to the United States.

GEN. JACK KEANE (RET.): We've got to comprehend how massive controlling information is to the Chinese because they know full well their Achilles' heel are the people. They need the willing support and submission of the of the people. The social compact to let the CCP control their lives. They have to submit to them, and, therefore, they can have their own economic and prosperous advancement based on their own capabilities.

So what does actually happen here? They obscure their history – Cultural Revolution when Mao Tse-tung killed over a million of his own people – Tiananmen Square, as you say. And then when people come out and speak against that, they repress that. And then they get sympathizers, apologists to say, 'well, it's really not so bad what's going on in China.' Look at the recent repression. Just last week, 500 police raided Apple Daily, which is an anti-Communist Party publication that Jimmy Lai owns. And he is sitting in a jailhouse in Hong Kong. Can you imagine this? Five hundred police enter a newspaper's headquarters and pull out of there their senior executives, managing editors and put them in jail. Freedom of the press is dead in Hong Kong.

Now, why are they doing that? Because the Apple Daily criticizes the Chinese Communist Party, and China will have none of it. Facebook, in this country up until May, has been denying any accusations in Facebook against the origins of the virus coming out of the Wuhan lab. And they just finally removed that restriction. That is censorship in our own country. That's what the author, Paul Wolfowitz, was talking about – how this spreads outside of China and contaminates.

