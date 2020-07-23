Homeland Security resumes Global Entry for New York state

The Department of Homeland Security said it would resume allowing New York state residents to enroll in Global Entry and other trusted traveler programs, after the federal government suspended the state's access in February over a state law giving unauthorized immigrants driver's licenses.

WHAT IS GLOBAL ENTRY?

The state law, which took effect last December, also shields the driver's license records from federal immigration authorities, who use such records to assist in deportations, among other federal law-enforcement activities. At the time, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said his department was shutting access to the program because it couldn't do the necessary background checks on applicants without access to the program.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which administers the programs including Global Entry, has shut the enrollment centers where application interviews are conducted through Sept. 8.

The dispute over access to the programs was a major political issue in New York during February, before the spread of the coronavirus diverted official attention.

