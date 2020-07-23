Expand / Collapse search
Homeland Security resumes Global Entry for New York state

Decision resolves dispute over New York law shielding driver's license records

The Department of Homeland Security said it would resume allowing New York state residents to enroll in Global Entry and other trusted traveler programs, after the federal government suspended the state's access in February over a state law giving unauthorized immigrants driver's licenses.

An arriving passenger at Newark international Airport uses a Global Entry kiosk to enter the U.S. (Josh Denmark/CBP)

WHAT IS GLOBAL ENTRY?

The state law, which took effect last December, also shields the driver's license records from federal immigration authorities, who use such records to assist in deportations, among other federal law-enforcement activities. At the time, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said his department was shutting access to the program because it couldn't do the necessary background checks on applicants without access to the program.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which administers the programs including Global Entry, has shut the enrollment centers where application interviews are conducted through Sept. 8.

President Donald Trump listens as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The dispute over access to the programs was a major political issue in New York during February, before the spread of the coronavirus diverted official attention.

