Holiday travelers to save over half billion dollars as gas prices drop to $2.79 per gallon

As Americans travel to spend the holidays with loved ones, lower and steadier gas prices are shaping up to be an early Christmas gift after years of sticker shock.

GasBuddy projects the national average gas price on Christmas Day will hover around $2.79 a gallon, down from $3 a year ago, saving drivers more than half a billion dollars over the holiday week.

The projected 2025 price puts Christmas gas costs roughly in line with where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic upended energy markets.

"Provided there are no surprises, holiday travelers should see pump prices that come in a bit lower than last Christmas," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"We’re also seeing encouraging early trends as we prepare to release our 2026 Fuel Outlook in January, with signs that lower prices could continue into next year," he added.

Meanwhile, AAA anticipates that nearly 122.4 million Americans will journey at least 50 miles from home over the holidays, 2.7 million more than last year.

About 109.5 million Americans are expected to take year-end road trips, a 2% increase from 2024, as affordability and convenience keep driving the preferred option for nearly 90% of holiday travelers.

The revelation comes as the Trump administration pushes ahead on energy dominance, a key pillar of President Donald Trump's economic and national security agenda.

According to GasBuddy data, motorists also benefited from lower gas prices over Labor Day and Thanksgiving.

"Lowering energy prices for American families and businesses will continue to be a top priority for the Trump administration in the new year," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement to FOX Business.