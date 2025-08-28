Trump's energy agenda delivers lowest holiday gas prices in half decade

This Labor Day, motorists will see the lowest gas prices in half a decade.

GasBuddy projects the national average at $3.15 a gallon — the cheapest holiday weekend at the pump since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought global travel to a halt.

"Thanks to President Trump fully unleashing American energy dominance, gas prices this summer are at five-year lows and families are saving significant money at the pump," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital.

"President Trump ended Joe Biden’s green new scam policies and is making America affordable again," Leavitt added.

In 2024, gas prices stood at $3.29 per gallon, and the year prior reached $3.77.

The revelation comes as the Trump administration pushes ahead on energy dominance — key pillars of the president's economic and national security agenda.

With fuel prices heading into the holiday weekend at the lowest point in years, Energy Secretary Chris Wright argued that the administration’s energy agenda is directly benefitting consumers.

"President Trump campaigned on lowering costs and this Labor Day Weekend, the American people will see the results firsthand at the gas pump — with the lowest gas prices in years," Wright told Fox News Digital.

"His approach is simple and commonsense: more American energy means lower costs, more jobs, and more prosperity," Wright added.

What's more, analysts see additional relief coming in September as gasoline demand falls as motorists take fewer road trips.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, estimates that the national gas price average could fall below $3 a gallon.

"Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and when it comes to gas prices, it’s been the cheapest summer to hit the road since the pandemic, a trend that will likely continue," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement.

"We’ve seen a remarkably affordable summer to hit the road with incomes up and gas prices down," De Haan said in a statement, adding with the caveat that hurricane season, uncertainty over trade, and Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine could put upward pressure on prices.