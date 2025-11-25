Thanksgiving gas prices fall to lowest levels since pandemic, with nearly 30 states below $3 a gallon

For Thanksgiving travelers, there’s a bit of good news at the pump: gas prices are holding steady, a far cry from the sticker shock of recent years.

GasBuddy forecasts a national average of $3.02 per gallon over the holiday, matching last year’s price. Both 2024 and 2025 now share the distinction of marking the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since the pandemic, when the national average hit $3.39 a gallon in 2021 and $3.56 in 2022.

And for many drivers, that national stability is showing up locally, too. Nearly 30 states now boast average prices under $3, from Colorado to New Hampshire to Georgia, according to AAA. Oklahoma tops the list with an average of just $2.50 a gallon.

At the other end of the spectrum, California tops the list of the most expensive gasoline markets at $4.63 per gallon, followed by Hawaii at $4.47 and Washington at $4.18. Rounding out the top 10 are Nevada ($3.84), Oregon ($3.81), Alaska ($3.75), Arizona ($3.37) and three states tied at $3.29 – Pennsylvania, Idaho and Illinois.

Meanwhile, the most affordable gas can be found in Oklahoma at $2.57, Mississippi at $2.61 and Louisiana at $2.65. Those states are followed by Tennessee ($2.66), Arkansas ($2.67), Texas ($2.70), Kansas ($2.71), Missouri ($2.73), Alabama ($2.73) and Kentucky ($2.74).

AAA anticipates that nearly 82 million Americans will journey at least 50 miles from home over the Thanksgiving holiday, 1.6 million more than last year, marking a record high for Thanksgiving travel.

The revelation comes as the Trump administration pushes ahead on energy dominance, a key pillar of President Donald Trump's economic and national security agenda.

And while Thanksgiving marks the year’s busiest travel stretch, it isn’t the only time drivers have caught a break. This Labor Day, motorists saw the lowest gas prices in half a decade.