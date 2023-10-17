Expand / Collapse search
Hilton Hotel in Texas cancels pro-Palestinian conference over 'potential risks

Gov. Greg Abbott applauded Hilton Hotels for canceling the convention

A pro-Palestinian conference has been canceled at a Hilton hotel in Texas amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas with the major hotel chain citing "potential risks" for team members and guests.

The Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria was going to host the Seize the Moment US Campaign for Palestinian Rights National Conference (USCPR) from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29. However, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, the hotel chain has decided to cancel the pro-Palestinian event.

sign on San Francisco Hilton

A sign on the exterior of the Hilton San Francisco Union Square stands in front of the Parc 55 by Hilton Hotel on June 06, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Palestinians

People hold signs and flags as they rally in support of Palestine. ( JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to the USCPR, the event, which was set to be hosted in Houston, Texas, was being held in "solidarity with the Palestinian people resisting 75+ years of ethnic cleansing" and to "mobilize for liberation." 

The event boasted keynote speakers including Rep. Rashida Tlaib, journalist and academic Marc Lamont Hill and senior staff attorney Daila Shamas.

Demonstrators

Demonstrators participate in a candlelight vigil organized by NYU students in support of Palestinians in Washington Square Park in New York City on October 17, 2023, amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.  (ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In a statement to KHOU 11, Hilton Hotels said that they canceled the event over "the potential risks."

"Given escalating security concerns in the current environment, the hotel has determined that it cannot serve as the venue for this event because of the potential risks to our Team Members and guests," the hotel said in a statement to the local outlet. "Our priority is and will remain the safety and security of everyone we welcome at our hotel."

Hilton Hotels did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott applauded the cancelation saying that Hilton Hotels was "correct to pull the plug" on the convention.

"Hilton Hotels in Houston was correct to pull the plug on the U.S. Campaign for Palestine Rights event hosted by Hamas supporters," the Republican governor wrote on X. "Texas has no room for hate & antisemitism like that supported by Hamas."

"No location in Texas should host or sponsor USCPR," he added.

USCPR did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.