Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

China

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warns China's growing influence is 'quite alarming'

China is 'changing the attitudes now of Central and South American countries,' Gov. Abbott stressed

close
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sounds the alarm on China's energy efforts in neighboring countries while discussing the state of U.S. national security amid the border crisis. video

Biden's 'soft policy' on China is compromising our future: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sounds the alarm on China's energy efforts in neighboring countries while discussing the state of U.S. national security amid the border crisis.

A prominent GOP governor is warning against an emerging threat as China cozies up to U.S. neighboring countries south of the border.

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discussed Latin American countries becoming increasingly dependent on China and the lasting impact it could have on his state as well as the U.S.

"China is really coming in and changing the attitudes now of Central and South American countries," Abbott said, suggesting that the U.S. adversary's influence over the "entire region around the southern part of the United States" is "quite alarming."

In an op-ed published on Fox News Tuesday, Gov. Abbott argued that "China’s sights are firmly set" on our southern neighbors as Texas stands at the "gateway of our nation and Latin American countries" as a trading partner.

REPORTED CHINA SPY BASE IN CUBA POSES 'IMMINENT THREAT' TO AMERICANS, HOUSE REPUBLICAN WARNS BIDEN ADMIN

"You’re familiar with what China is trying to set up in Cuba. They’re trying to set up similar operations both in Mexico as well as in Central and South America," the governor told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

In June, reports surfaced about China securing a secret billion-dollar deal with Cuba to build a listening station targeting the U.S. on the island, an effort that led to further scrutiny regarding China’s growing aggression.

Chinese President Xi Jinping waving

China's President Xi Jinping waves as he arrives for the official welcoming ceremony for his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Beijing on April 6, 2023.  ((Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The Texas governor continued, telling Bartiromo that China’s attempt to set up a naval base at the bottom tip of South America and gain more control in the Panama Canal is increasing China’s "capability."

"Being able to listen in and basically maintain surveillance upon what is going on in the United States of America because of the loan programs they’ve been providing to central South American countries," he said.

CHINA FLEXES MUSCLES IN LATIN AMERICA IN LATEST SECURITY CHALLENGE TO US

Gov. Abbott explained that the blooming partnerships in the south could weaken U.S. national security while criticizing President Biden’s lackluster response to the "dangers" creeping up south of the Texas border.

Blinken Xi

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Monday, June 19, 2023. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP / AP Newsroom)

"It seems like the Biden administration is asleep at the switch because the territory immediately adjacent not just to Texas, but to the United States is becoming compromised by the day," he stressed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace, Jennifer Griffin and Patrick Ward contributed to this report.