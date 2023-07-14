Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warns China's growing influence is 'quite alarming'

A prominent GOP governor is warning against an emerging threat as China cozies up to U.S. neighboring countries south of the border.

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discussed Latin American countries becoming increasingly dependent on China and the lasting impact it could have on his state as well as the U.S.



"China is really coming in and changing the attitudes now of Central and South American countries," Abbott said, suggesting that the U.S. adversary's influence over the "entire region around the southern part of the United States" is "quite alarming."

In an op-ed published on Fox News Tuesday, Gov. Abbott argued that "China’s sights are firmly set" on our southern neighbors as Texas stands at the "gateway of our nation and Latin American countries" as a trading partner.

"You’re familiar with what China is trying to set up in Cuba. They’re trying to set up similar operations both in Mexico as well as in Central and South America," the governor told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.



In June, reports surfaced about China securing a secret billion-dollar deal with Cuba to build a listening station targeting the U.S. on the island, an effort that led to further scrutiny regarding China’s growing aggression.

The Texas governor continued, telling Bartiromo that China’s attempt to set up a naval base at the bottom tip of South America and gain more control in the Panama Canal is increasing China’s "capability."

"Being able to listen in and basically maintain surveillance upon what is going on in the United States of America because of the loan programs they’ve been providing to central South American countries," he said.

Gov. Abbott explained that the blooming partnerships in the south could weaken U.S. national security while criticizing President Biden’s lackluster response to the "dangers" creeping up south of the Texas border.

"It seems like the Biden administration is asleep at the switch because the territory immediately adjacent not just to Texas, but to the United States is becoming compromised by the day," he stressed.

