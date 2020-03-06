Hillary Clinton mum on Trumps’ marriage: ‘I’m the last person to comment on anybody’s relationship’

Hillary Clinton refused to answer Thursday night when asked to comment about President Trump’s marriage to first lady Melania Trump.

“I’m the last person to comment on anybody’s relationship,” Clinton said during an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

A caller to the show had specifically asked about past media images showing Melania Trump slapping away the president’s hand – but Clinton wasn’t taking the bait.

It was among several audience questions the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee fielded as she promoted the new four-part Hulu documentary series, “Hillary,” directed by Nanette Burtsein, which premieres Friday.

The series covers Clinton's life from her days as a student through her crushing election defeat to Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Other questions Clinton addressed on Bravo dealt with topics ranging from the current state of politics to her life with her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

At one point, host Andy Cohen asked Clinton which Republican would she have preferred to face in 2016 other than Trump.

“Any normal Republican," Clinton replied, drawing laughs.

“I worked with them all,” she continued. “That’s what is sad about what is going on right now. There seems to be a refusal for bipartisan cooperation right now.

“We are so divided right now and we're so hostile toward people that we think don't agree with us, or are somehow different from us, that somebody has to start trying and bridge that gulf.”

One caller asked what Clinton thought about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up Trump's speech after the president’s State of the Union address on Capitol Hill.

“Sometimes it’s the only way to get attention," Clinton replied. "Because otherwise his speech, which was filled with so many errors, would have been taken on face value.

“Because she visibly did that and then went viral across the internet, people said, ‘Wait a minute, maybe we should take another look.’ So I thought it was an interesting and effective gesture.”

Clinton also was asked about crazy tabloid headlines that have been written about her over the years.

Did she adopt an alien baby? No.

Did she ever consider running for mayor of New York City? No.

Did she ever throw a lamp or a book at her husband Bill? No again -- although she said she has thought about it at times.

One caller inquired about the most romantic thing Bill has done during their marriage.

“He is so romantic and so sensitive,” Clinton said. “I'll come home and he'll have flowers waiting for me knowing that I had a bad day. He really is so thoughtful."

Clinton also said her husband was very considerate in consoling her after the election defeat.

A recent Daily Mail article says Bill Clinton reveals during the Hulu series that he had an affair with Monica Lewinsky while in office because it helped him manage his “anxieties.”

Hillary Clinton reveals in the series that the couple underwent "painful" marriage counseling following the Lewinsky scandal.

On Bravo, host Cohen also put Clinton through some of his show's signature routines, such as reacting to photos of herself in "What Were You Thinking," and drinking a shot of liquor off a snow ski in the show tradition "Shotski.”

When shown a photo of herself debating against Trump in 2016, Clinton revealed what she was thinking at the time.

"This guy really has problems,” was her answer.

Later, when asked about situations that made her eyes roll in disbelief, Clinton said she couldn't believe it whenever some people told her that the nation’s health care system didn’t need to be changed.

"I couldn't resist rolling my eyes or saying, ‘What world do you live in?’” she said.