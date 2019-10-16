Monica Lewinsky: I'm looking for a 'proper career'

Monica Lewinsky says she's looking for a job.

Continue Reading Below

No longer shying away from the spotlight, two decades after her reputation was destroyed in the Clinton impeachment scandal, Lewinsky spoke to NBC's Savannah Guthrie Wednesday in an interview tied to National Bullying Prevention Month.

Lewinsky, 46, told Guthrie she's looking for a "proper career" and would like to continue her work as a storyteller.

Lewinsky become political fodder in the late 1990s after then-President Bill Clinton admitted to having an "inappropriate relationship" with the then 22-year-old while she worked as a White House intern in 1995.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Soon after the scandal, Lewinsky said she fled to London for grad school, but told Guthrie she was advised by a professor to tell her side of the story. Upon returning to the U.S., she said she's weathered years of being the punch line of jokes that have only spiked due to the current political climate.

In recent years, Lewinsky has become very active on Twitter but admitted there were many times she's had to stay off social media or block what she calls "trolls," particularly after a much-hyped docuseries about the impeachment scandal.

Lewinsky also writes for Vanity Fair magazine and in 2018, used her pen to clap back at Town & Country magazine, which reportedly rescinded her invitation to an event after it was discovered Clinton would also be in attendance.

She also used her Vanity Fair column to blast Clinton's lack of apology for his role in the scandal.

"So, what feels more important to me than whether I am owed or deserving of a personal apology is my belief that Bill Clinton should want to apologize. I’m less disappointed by him, and more disappointed for him. He would be a better man for it . . . and we, in turn, a better society." - Monica Lewinsky/Vanity Fair Nov 2018

Lewinsky recently served as a producer on the popular FX television series “American Crime Story” that recounted the Clinton scandal in “Impeachment: American Crime Story.”

While running for president in 2016, Hillary Clinton -- who famously stood by her husband during the scandal -- said he should not have resigned after the scandal with Lewinsky, whom she called an "adult."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS