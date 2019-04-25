Judicial Watch says it has uncovered classified e-mails Hillary Clinton tried to delete or destroy

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said on Wednesday that the watchdog group has secured e-mails from the FBI in a folder labeled “Clinton Cover-up operation.”

Continue Reading Below

“We forced this disclosure out of the FBI. A Federal court ran a Judicial Watch discovery in the Clinton e-mail scandal late last year. He found it,” he told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs. “One of the gravest modern offenses in the government transparency and he authorized us to send written questions to the top FBI official responsible both for the Clinton e-mail investigation and the Russian investigation.”

He continued, “If you want to know why Hillary Clinton skated, it's because, as this evidence demonstrates, sworn testimony from the FBI it's because the Obama White House and Barack Obama are implicated in the scandal.”

President Trump and other prominent Republicans have been harsh critics of former FBI Director James Comey and the agency’s lenient investigation into Hillary Clinton’s missing emails. During his presidential campaign, Trump vowed to have someone form the DOJ look into the email probe. The latest uproar comes after Hillary Clinton claimed this that the only reason Trump hasn’t been indicted is because he is a sitting president.

“Judicial Watch is uncovered, five classified e-mails among the e-mails that Hillary Clinton tried to delete or destroy. FBI notes of the sham investigation, the first one in 2016, and the notes literally say, Clinton cover-up operation, Fitton said.

Advertisement

The president’s attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has also been a harsh critic of Clinton and the handling of her case inside the DOJ.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

“There is a woman who really obstructed justice,” Giuliani said during an appearance on “Fox and Friends.” “The president didn't delete 33,000 emails. He didn't have somebody smash up telephones. And he didn't have someone wipe out a server and bleach it, among the few things that she did. The president was innocent of the underlying crime.”