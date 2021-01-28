Who are the highest-paid federal employees?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top disease expert in the U.S., was revealed as the highest-paid federal government employee in 2019, with an annual salary of $417,608, according to OpenTheBooks.com.

That's more than the U.S. president, who earns $400,000 a year.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, became a household name in 2020 while serving on the White House Coronavirus Task Force under former President Trump.

President Biden asked Fauci to serve as his chief medical adviser, a role he said he “absolutely” accepted.

Who else joined Fauci at the top of the federal pay totem pole in 2019? All of them worked under the umbrella of the Department of Health and Human Services as of 2019, according to FedSmith.com.

1. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - $417,608

2. Gary H. Gibbons, director of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Director - $406,095

3. John H. York, medical officer at the Indian Health Service - $400,000

4. Robert J. Wylie, medical officer at Health and Human Services - $400,000

5. Hussain Shabbar, medical officer at the Indian Health Service - $389,608

6. Edward Lucero, medical officer at the Indian Health Service - $389,608

7. Deborah R. Fabian, medical officer at Health and Human Services - $374,900

8. Lawrence A. Tabak, principal deputy director of the National Institutes of Health - $374,320

9. Michael L. Gearhart, medical officer at Health and Human Services - $373,578

10. Micah D. Nix, medical officer at the Indian Health Service - $370,270

Fauci has made more than $3 million since 2010, according to OpenTheBooks.com.

Fauci, 80, has been NIAID director since 1984 and has advised seven presidents on health issues.

