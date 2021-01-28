Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Government And Institutions

Who are the highest-paid federal employees?

Several federal employees earn more than the president

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for January 28

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top disease expert in the U.S., was revealed as the highest-paid federal government employee in 2019, with an annual salary of $417,608, according to OpenTheBooks.com.

Continue Reading Below

That's more than the U.S. president, who earns $400,000 a year.

DR. FAUCI IS THE HIGHEST PAID EMPLOYEE IN THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, became a household name in 2020 while serving on the White House Coronavirus Task Force under former President Trump.

President Biden asked Fauci to serve as his chief medical adviser, a role he said he “absolutely” accepted.

In this Sept. 23, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, listens during a Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing

Who else joined Fauci at the top of the federal pay totem pole in 2019? All of them worked under the umbrella of the Department of Health and Human Services as of 2019, according to FedSmith.com.

1. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - $417,608

2. Gary H. Gibbons, director of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Director - $406,095

3. John H. York, medical officer at the Indian Health Service - $400,000

4. Robert J. Wylie, medical officer at Health and Human Services - $400,000

5. Hussain Shabbar, medical officer at the Indian Health Service - $389,608

6. Edward Lucero, medical officer at the Indian Health Service - $389,608

7. Deborah R. Fabian, medical officer at Health and Human Services - $374,900

8. Lawrence A. Tabak, principal deputy director of the National Institutes of Health - $374,320

9. Michael L. Gearhart, medical officer at Health and Human Services - $373,578

10. Micah D. Nix, medical officer at the Indian Health Service - $370,270

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fauci has made more than $3 million since 2010, according to OpenTheBooks.com.

Fauci, 80, has been NIAID director since 1984 and has advised seven presidents on health issues.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.