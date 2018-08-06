Health care flop may cost GOP in midterms: Kennedy

As we get closer to the midterms and the political rhetoric heats up like August asphalt, the trends of the November midterms start coming into focus.

Democrats have had a hard time gaining traction merely "resisting" the president, but congressional Republicans left the door open on one issue for progressives to mercilessly exploit: health care.

For years, Republicans have been talking about repealing and replacing Obamacare, a complicated and cruel system that was rushed to passage, and now that they've failed to realize a different vision, Democrats are seizing on the uncertainty by promising free stuff they'll never deliver.

If Obamacare was Paris Hilton, “Medicare for all” is the Kardashians, and it won't stop breeding bad ideas and zombie adherents.

They all say single-payer insurance will cost a lot less than it does now. It won't happen because it can't happen, and that damn math is an inconvenient roadblock to warm feelings. But snuggles and butterfly kisses won't cure cancer or pay the tax bill when a too-big-to-fail system fails utterly.

Gubernatorial hopefuls in places like California, New York and Colorado have paid tawdry lip service to these big government health plans, because they sound sweet and guarantee idealistic votes, but they are unsustainable.

Just ask Vermont, home state of that walking hobo cot Bernie Sanders, why they discontinued that state's nearly $3 billion annual insurance plan. It's because their total state budget is just over $4 billion! Similar plans are stalled in legislatures from Cali to the Empire State, and Colorado voters screamed, "Hell no!" when the state’s $25 billion plan went on the ballot two years ago.

There are never any parameters or safeguards to rein in spending for these free-wheeling socialists who are unapologetic about robbing you and spending your hard-earned money. It's too bad Republicans screwed the pooch so badly when they had, because now the Democratic dogma might have more bite than bark.