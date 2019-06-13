Hatch Act violation would have gotten me fired: Fmr. Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett

Valerie Jarrett, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, said she would have been removed from her White House post if she violated the Hatch Act.

“I think that if I had violated the Hatch Act, yeah [Obama] would have fired me,” she said during an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Thursday.

A federal watchdog group is recommending the removal of President Trump’s White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway for repeated violations of the Hatch Act law that bars federal employees from dabbling in politics.

Jarrett, who is the longest-serving senior adviser to any president in American history, said the Hatch Act was a law the Obama administration took “very seriously.” She said the administration conducted regular ethics training to ensure everyone appreciated what was allowed to be expressed from the White House.

“You can do whatever you want when you're on your own time. But from the White House you are restricted from engaging in any political activity,” Jarrett said on "Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast."

The Office of Special Counsel (OSC) sent a 17-page report to Trump highlighting the "numerous occasions" Conway violated the law “by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.”

The Trump White House responded by saying the OSC report was “deeply flawed” and violated Conway’s constitutional right of free speech and due process.

When asked if Trump should fire Conway, Jarett said, “Well I think that's up to her boss. My guess is he's not interested in what I have to say.”

Jarrett added that Obama would not have tolerated anyone who had violated the Hatch Act.