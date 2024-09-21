Trump unveils $100 'Trump coins' after selling Bibles, sneakers

Former President Trump on Saturday revealed that he is selling $100 "Trump Coins" with his face on them, calling the items a "true symbol of American greatness."

The coins are now the latest product to be sold by Trump as he seeks a second term in the White House, following the launch of Trump Sneakers and "God Bless the USA" Bibles earlier this year.

"Trump Coins are designed by me and minted right here in the U.S.A. This beautiful, limited-edition coin commemorates our movement, our fight for freedom, prosperity and putting America first, we always put America first," Trump said in a video message posted to Truth Social.

"It’s more than just a collector’s item, it’s a testament to the resilience and strength of the American people, our American patriots that we love so much," he added.

The 1.6-inch coins are a "1oz .999% silver medallion" and are "struck with a proof finish featuring our 45th President’s profile on the obverse and the White House on the reverse," according to a description on the Trump Coins website.

In March, Trump announced he was partnering with country musician Lee Greenwood to sell "God Bless the USA" Bibles ahead of Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

"Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social at the time.

The month before, Trump rolled out gold, custom Trump-branded sneakers.

