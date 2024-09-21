Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Donald Trump
Published

Trump unveils $100 'Trump coins' after selling Bibles, sneakers

Trump says US-made silver coins ‘commemorate our movement’

close
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., reacts to growing calls to amp up the Secret Service following threats against former President Trump on 'Kudlow.' video

What does accountability look like following multiple alleged attacks on Trump's life?

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., reacts to growing calls to amp up the Secret Service following threats against former President Trump on 'Kudlow.'

Former President Trump on Saturday revealed that he is selling $100 "Trump Coins" with his face on them, calling the items a "true symbol of American greatness." 

The coins are now the latest product to be sold by Trump as he seeks a second term in the White House, following the launch of Trump Sneakers and "God Bless the USA" Bibles earlier this year. 

"Trump Coins are designed by me and minted right here in the U.S.A. This beautiful, limited-edition coin commemorates our movement, our fight for freedom, prosperity and putting America first, we always put America first," Trump said in a video message posted to Truth Social. 

"It’s more than just a collector’s item, it’s a testament to the resilience and strength of the American people, our American patriots that we love so much," he added. 

TRUMP TO LAUNCH CRYPTO PLATFORM: WHAT TO KNOW 

Trump at New York rally

Former President Trump looks on during a rally at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, in Uniondale, N.Y., on Wednesday, Sept. 18. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid / Reuters)

The 1.6-inch coins are a "1oz .999% silver medallion" and are "struck with a proof finish featuring our 45th President’s profile on the obverse and the White House on the reverse," according to a description on the Trump Coins website. 

TEAMSTERS WILL NOT MAKE PRESIDENTIAL ENDORSEMENT DESPITE MEMBER SUPPORT OF TRUMP 

Trump Sneakers

Former President Trump introduced his new line of signature shoes at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia on Feb. 17. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In March, Trump announced he was partnering with country musician Lee Greenwood to sell "God Bless the USA" Bibles ahead of Good Friday and Easter Sunday. 

"Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social at the time. 

Trump selling Bibles

Former President Trump has already partnered with country musician Lee Greenwood to sell "God Bless the USA" Bibles. (Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS   

The month before, Trump rolled out gold, custom Trump-branded sneakers. 

Fox News’ Stepheny Price contributed to this report. 