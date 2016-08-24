Governor Rick Scott Says it’s Safe to Visit Florida

Florida Governor Rick Scott said Wednesday it is safe to travel to the state despite Florida health officials reporting 15 new travel-related Zika cases statewide.

“We have great mosquito control boards. We have great health departments across our state. We have 43 cases in an entire state that takes 15 hours to get from one end to the other of 20.6 million people. We have 43 cases of local transmission,” Scott said during an interview on the FOX Business Network’s Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there are 523 total cases not involving pregnant women and 70 cases involving pregnant women, regardless of symptoms. The governor said his administration is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of everyone in Florida.

“We are making sure everybody gets rid of their standing water, wears bug repellent, wears protective clothing. We are going to keep everyone safe. Everybody that’s pregnant in state, every pregnant woman has the opportunity to get a free—absolutely free—assessment test at our county health departments,” he said.

Scott says health officials are investigating every new case and haven’t seen any new locally transmitted cases in over two weeks in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, where the first local transmission occurred.

“We got very aggressive mosquito abatement efforts. Our educational efforts are paying off,” Scott told host Charles Payne.

The Florida governor, who is also chair of the Trump super PAC Rebuilding America Now, weighed in on the Republican presidential nominee’s stance on immigration.

“I agree with Donald Trump. I want a secure boarder. I want to have an immigration policy that clearly works. Our federal government has failed us on either securing our boarders or making sure that we have an immigration policy that we all understand,” Scott said.