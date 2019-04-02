Government policy cannot lower income inequality: National Taxpayers Union senior fellow

2020 Democratic presidential candidates and some members of Congress have been vocal about thje issue of income inequality.

“We are at one of our most unequal points economically speaking, in American history. We are dealing with a crisis of how our economy is even made up,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said on MSNBC last week.

But according to The Conference Board, the labor market is performing well and companies are having a harder time finding blue-collar workers. The analysis also points out that there are more U.S. jobs available than workers.

“Democrats continue to ignore the reality that governments do not create wealth they can only redistribute it,” National Taxpayers Union senior fellow Mattie Duppler said about Ocasio- Cortez’s inaccuracies in her statement to FOX Business' Elizabeth MacDnald on Tuesday. “So the notion that a government policy can somehow get at income inequality is completely wrong.”

Duppler noted that the data shows income is increasing for most workers, but is growing the fastest for those at the bottom 10 percent.