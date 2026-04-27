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GOP senator drops opposition to Trump Fed chair nomination after DOJ decision

The senator described Fed chair nominee Kevin Warsh as 'an outstanding nominee'

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Republican Sen. Thom Tillis on Tuesday reiterated that he opposes Kevin Warsh's nomination over President Donald Trump's Federal Reserve investigation. video

Tillis defends Warsh, then reiterates opposition over Trump Fed investigation

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis on Tuesday reiterated that he opposes Kevin Warsh's nomination over President Donald Trump's Federal Reserve investigation.

Now that the Justice Department has dropped its Federal Reserve probe, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said he is willing to vote to confirm Kevin Warsh to serve as the next chair of the Federal Reserve System board of governors.

"I have been clear from the start: the U.S. Attorney’s Office criminal investigation into Chair Powell was a serious threat to the Fed’s independence, and it needed to end before I could support Kevin Warsh’s confirmation. I welcome the Inspector General's investigation. This is a necessary and appropriate measure, and I have confidence it will be conducted thoroughly and professionally," Tillis stated in a post on X.

The senator noted that he is looking "forward to supporting Kevin Warsh’s confirmation," describing Warsh as "an outstanding nominee."

PIRRO CLOSES INVESTIGATION INTO FEDERAL RESERVE OVER BUILDING PROJECT

Sen. Thom Tillis

Sen. Thom Tillis listens as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testifies during a Senate hearing in Washington, D.C., on March 3, 2026. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced last week that she had directed her office to close the probe.

"This morning the Inspector General for the Federal Reserve has been asked to scrutinize the building costs overruns – in the billions of dollars – that have been borne by taxpayers," she wrote in a Friday post on X. 

SENATE BANKING CHAIR SAYS POWELL DIDN'T COMMIT CRIME IN TESTIMONY

Jeanine Pirro

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 6, 2026. (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I have directed my office to close our investigation as the IG undertakes this inquiry," Pirro noted, while warning that she "will not hesitate to restart a criminal investigation should the facts warrant doing so."

A spokesperson with the Fed's Office of Inspector General said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, "In July of last year, the OIG announced that it was conducting an evaluation of the Board’s building renovation project.  

GOP SENATOR WILL BLOCK WARSH NOMINATION UNTIL ‘BOGUS’ POWELL PROBE ENDS

Kevin Warsh

Kevin Warsh, nominee for chairman of the Federal Reserve, is sworn in to his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

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"This assessment includes our independent analysis of the project’s substantial cost increases and overruns. We are actively working to complete our review, and look forward to making the results available to the public and Congress upon completion. We decline further comment," the spokesperson noted in the statement.