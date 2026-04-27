GOP senator drops opposition to Trump Fed chair nomination after DOJ decision

Now that the Justice Department has dropped its Federal Reserve probe, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said he is willing to vote to confirm Kevin Warsh to serve as the next chair of the Federal Reserve System board of governors.

"I have been clear from the start: the U.S. Attorney’s Office criminal investigation into Chair Powell was a serious threat to the Fed’s independence, and it needed to end before I could support Kevin Warsh’s confirmation. I welcome the Inspector General's investigation. This is a necessary and appropriate measure, and I have confidence it will be conducted thoroughly and professionally," Tillis stated in a post on X.

The senator noted that he is looking "forward to supporting Kevin Warsh’s confirmation," describing Warsh as "an outstanding nominee."

PIRRO CLOSES INVESTIGATION INTO FEDERAL RESERVE OVER BUILDING PROJECT

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced last week that she had directed her office to close the probe.

"This morning the Inspector General for the Federal Reserve has been asked to scrutinize the building costs overruns – in the billions of dollars – that have been borne by taxpayers," she wrote in a Friday post on X.

SENATE BANKING CHAIR SAYS POWELL DIDN'T COMMIT CRIME IN TESTIMONY

"I have directed my office to close our investigation as the IG undertakes this inquiry," Pirro noted, while warning that she "will not hesitate to restart a criminal investigation should the facts warrant doing so."

A spokesperson with the Fed's Office of Inspector General said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, "In July of last year, the OIG announced that it was conducting an evaluation of the Board’s building renovation project.

GOP SENATOR WILL BLOCK WARSH NOMINATION UNTIL ‘BOGUS’ POWELL PROBE ENDS

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"This assessment includes our independent analysis of the project’s substantial cost increases and overruns. We are actively working to complete our review, and look forward to making the results available to the public and Congress upon completion. We decline further comment," the spokesperson noted in the statement.