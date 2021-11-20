GOP outraises DNC in October by more than $2 million

The Republican National Committee is outpacing the Democratic National Committee in fundraising by about $2.5 million.

According to Federal Election Commission filings, the DNC raised $11.4 million in October compared to $13.8 million raised by the RNC.

WINRED PULLS IN $146M FOR REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES IN THIRD QUARTER, PASSES $400M FOR THE YEAR

The GOP also reported having $67.9 million on hand compared to $68.1 million for the Democrats.

To date, the RNC has out raised the DNC by $3.7 million this year after bringing in $136,668,879 compared to the Democrats' $132,968,586.

The positive outlook for Republicans on fundraising comes after polling this month shows the party is on solid footing with voters across the country as the GOP looks to take back control of Congress in 2022.

A national survey, released this week by Quinnipiac University , indicates President Biden dropping to his lowest level of public support since taking over in the White House in January. And the poll also indicates that more than two-thirds of Americans are changing their spending habits due to rising prices.

POLITICAL MONEY RACE: RNC EDGES DNC IN LATEST FUNDRAISING REPORTS

Democrats will be defending their razor-thin House of Representatives and Senate majorities in next year's midterms, when the entire 435-member House and one-third of 100-member Senate are up for grabs.

By a 46%-38% margin, those questioned in the poll said they would want to see the Republican Party win control of the House if the midterms were held today, with 16% offering no opinion. And by a 46%-40% margin, those surveyed said they'd like to see the GOP win the Senate majority, with 15% not offering an opinion.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hauled in a record $57.8 million during the first nine months of the year although fundraising figures from last month showed that House Democrats topped the House GOP reelection committee in the 2022 midterms campaign cash race.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report