Political money race: RNC edges DNC in latest fundraising reports

As it builds resources ahead of next year’s midterm elections, the Republican National Committee (RNC) slightly outperformed the rival Democratic National Committee (DNC), according to the latest fundraising figures released by the two national party organizations.

The RNC reports a haul of $12.7 million last month, and $37.8 million for the July-September third quarter of fundraising. The DNC said that it brought in $11.4 million in September, and $36.6 million during the entire third quarter. The DNC’s figures include money raised by the national party committee as well as the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund.

While the RNC outraised the DNC the past three months, the Democrats have more money in their coffers, reporting $74.5 million cash on hand. The RNC reported $70.7 million in the bank.

Both parties are building their campaign coffers ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, when the Democrats will be defending their razor thin majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate.