Joe Biden

GOP lawmaker slams Biden for escalating Ukraine war: 'Ratcheted up' tensions at every turn

Biden's foreign policy allowed Russia to invade Ukraine in the first place, says Rep. Andy Biggs

Biden escalated Ukraine war rather than offer peaceful solutions: Rep. Andy Biggs

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., lambasted Biden for escalating tensions instead of urging a diplomatic solution to the dispute between Ukraine and Russia, telling "Varney & Co." the president has "ratcheted up" tensions at every turn while fighting Cold War with China and entering a full-on proxy war with Putin.

REP. ANDY BIGGS: I think what Biden should do is what he should have been doing all along, that's urging a diplomatic solution to the dispute between Ukraine and Russia. He has failed utterly to do that. Instead, at every turn he's ratcheted up, going to Ukraine offering another $500 billion is a huge problem. We have been fighting a Cold War with China for several years, but now we are in a full-on proxy war with Russia, and it will take great diplomacy to try to ratchet this down. 

STUART VARNEY: BIDEN'S SUPRISE VISIT UKRAINE VISIT COULD BE A 'GAME CHANGER'

I am blaming President Biden, absolutely. It is his foreign policy that allowed the Russians to invade in the first place. I also blame Putin. Putin is not blameless her and neither is Zelenskyy. Here’s the deal what is going on. The year before Russia invaded, Trump stopped that through diplomacy and a diplomatic relationship with Putin. Biden failed utterly because he set it up with the Afghanistan failure. The lack of foreign policy leadership of this administration has allowed the bad guys of the world, to exacerbate the war in Ukraine. 

We can stop China in Ukraine or end up in war in Asia: Gordon Chang

