GOP-backed Border Strike Force calls out Biden’s ‘inconsistency’ on border, COVID: Arkansas governor

26 Republican governors deploy 'strike force' effort to protect the border, keep Title 42

Biden shows ‘inconsistency’ between Title 42, travel mask mandate: Gov. Hutchinson

Pointing out that both Title 42 and the federal mask mandate are put in place due to public health emergencies, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson argued President Biden can’t have it both ways on "Varney & Co." Friday, saying Title 42 must remain as long as the administration works to reinstate face mask requirements on public transit.

Gov. Hutchinson, one of the 26 governors on the Republican-backed "Border Strike Force," further said the group is calling out Biden’s "inconsistency" in protecting the southern border and U.S. national security.

VARNEY: MORE BORDER DAMAGE IS ON THE WAY

GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON: If you believe that the public health emergency continues to exist, and you're going to impose the mask requirement on airlines, well, if it still exists, we have to keep Title 42 in place. That is an inconsistency, and we need [Title 42]. It has been effective…

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson discussed the Border Strike Force on "Varney & Co." Friday, saying its goal is to cover for President Biden's "inconsistency" in protecting the border. (Getty Images)

From an Arkansas standpoint and all the other governors, the migrants, some are coming in here for fear, legitimate asylum claims, but you've got thousands of others that are coming here for economic relief, for a job; or, to bring fentanyl in here or to work for the smugglers. And that's why we're going to be able to share intelligence and hopefully be a good voice together to protect our border.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Border Strike Force sends ‘singular’ message to Biden: Keep Title 42 in place

