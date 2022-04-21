Lawmakers silent on Title 42 reversal will have 'blood on their hands,' Rep. Meuser says

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., ripped his congressional colleagues for their reluctance to call out the dangers of reversing Title 42, saying their actions mean they will have "blood on their hands." Meuser told FOX Business' Dagen McDowell that the border crisis is perhaps the Biden administration's "worst catastrophe" during a Thursday appearance on "Mornings with Maria."

BIDEN CONSIDERS DELAYING TITLE 42 BORDER POLICY REPEAL: REPORT

REP. DAN MEUSER: They're just so out of touch. And, you know, the idea that any Democrat that does not speak out -- or any member of Congress for that matter -- against the lifting of Title 42, literally will have blood on their hands. This must be extended, it must be continued. We have fentanyl deaths being caused by the number of refugees, illegal immigrants coming in and that will triple, if not quadruple, if this gets lifted. That's not conjecture. Any Democrat or Republican who's been to the border, has heard the CBP tell you exactly that -- that the number of illegals coming in would triple with the lifting of Title 42 -- and that means the drugs as well.

You know, I met with Mayorkas last week, and I asked him for a plan. ‘What is your plan to curb, to reduce, to control the border?’ It was tongue dancing at its worst. As well, I asked him, ‘Where is the war on drug cartels?’ And, frankly, he made a note and wrote it down. So they're there. This perhaps is the Biden administration's worst catastrophe, it will make it worse by lifting Title 42 and, again, any member of Congress that doesn't strongly oppose this has responsibility for the awful outcomes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW