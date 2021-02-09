Google expands cybersecurity support for political campaigns ahead of 2022 midterms

Google is expanding its election security efforts to include support for state-level campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, FOX Business has learned.

Google, as part of the worldwide annual Safer Internet Day, also announced it is partnering with the National Cybersecurity Center to provide training for state leaders.

Google noted that it made it “a priority to equip campaigns with tools they need to strengthen their own security, protect themselves against digital attacks and reach voters” during the 2020 election cycle.

In a partnership with Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC,) Google said it helped to distribute more than 10,000 protection kits to more than 140 federal campaigns ahead of the 2020 election.

DCC is a nonprofit C4, nonpartisan and non-aligned organization providing access to cybersecurity products, services and information regardless of party affiliation. DDC's team includes the former presidential campaign managers for Hillary Clinton — Robby Mook — and Mitt Romney — Matt Rhoades — as well as former senior officials at the National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security, and the tech industry.

On Tuesday, though, Google announced it would be expanding its collaboration with DDC “to extend beyond federal campaign efforts to include Advanced Protection support for state-level campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.”

“Our Advanced Protection Program delivers the strongest protections available against phishing and account hijacking and is specifically designed for the highest-risk accounts,” Google said.

Google on Tuesday also announced support for a National Cybersecurity Center training initiative, Cybersecurity for State Leaders.

“This program aims to educate state lawmakers and staff on ways to strengthen their defenses against digital attacks,” Google said. “The training will be conducted in all 50 states over the course of 2021, with a targeted focus on state legislators and their staff.”