Google approves Trump's Truth Social for distribution in Google Play

FIRST ON FOX: Google has approved former President Trump’s Truth Social platform for distribution in its Google Play store, the company told FOX Business Wednesday.

Trump Media and Technology Group had been working with Google to enter the Play Store since early July. Both TMTG and Google told FOX Business last week that they had been engaged in productive conversations.

"Apps may be distributed on Google Play provided they comply with our developer guidelines, including the requirement to effectively moderate user-generated content and remove objectionable posts such as those that incite violence," a Google spokesperson said Wednesday.

Google told FOX Business that all apps distributed on Google Play that feature "user generated content" are required to implement robust, effective and ongoing moderation. They are also required to provide an in-app system for reporting objectionable user-generated content, and take action against that where appropriate.

The apps in Google Play also are required to remove or block abusive users who violate the app’s terms of use or user policy.

Google told FOX Business that Truth Social has similar policies that they have agreed to enforce, including removing violative content like incitement to violence, and have committed to doing so moving forward.

"Truth Social is now open on all phones in the United States, which is a big accomplishment," TMTG CEO Devin Nunes told FOX Business. "Not only do we have the most free speech platform but also a family-friendly platform."

Google said for Android users, Truth Social is also available through its website, via sideloading and through other Android app stores. Those apps may not have the same content moderation as the version available in the Google Play store.

Last week, Samsung added Truth Social to its Galaxy app store.

TMTG began the submission process to enter the Samsung Galaxy Store in late September. It took less than two weeks from the initial submission date to when the platform became available to users.

Trump’s social media app has been available in the Apple App Store since Feb. 21.

TMTG first launched last October. The company said last month that the partner has agreements for $1 billion in capital from institutional investors

The company's plan is to become a publicly listed company through a merger with the publicly traded Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company whose sole purpose is to acquire a private company and take it public.