Truth Social now available in Samsung Galaxy Store

EXCLUSIVE: Samsung has added former President Trump’s Truth Social to its Galaxy app store, with Trump Media and Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes stressing that the social media platform is the only one preventing Big Tech from "extinguishing free speech" in the United States.

Truth Social became available to Samsung users in the Galaxy Store Tuesday.

"Samsung has been great — they’re very easy to work with, and they don’t care about politics," TMTG CEO Devin Nunes told FOX Business Tuesday. "They just want to conduct their business, get it done, and move on."

TMTG began the submission process to enter the Samsung Galaxy Store in late September. It took less than two weeks from the initial submission date to the date the platform became available to users.

Trump’s social media app has been available in the Apple App Store since February 21.

TMTG has been working with Google to enter the Play Store since early July, but so far, has not yet been able to get Truth Social admitted to that app store.

"We continue to have an open and productive dialogue with Google, and hope that Android users will soon be able to download Truth Social from the Play Store," Nunes told Fox Business.

Google told FOX Business that they are having productive and ongoing conversations with TMTG regarding Truth Social's addition to Google Play Store.

Truth Social is currently available for pre-order in the Google Play Store.

Meanwhile, Nunes, who joined TMTG as CEO in December 2021 after retiring from Congress after nearly two decades, touted Truth Social.

"Truth Social, along with Rumble’s unparalleled cloud infrastructure, is the only social media platform preventing Big Tech from extinguishing free speech in the United States," Nunes said. "Unfortunately, the impetus to suppress dissenting points of view is growing seemingly everywhere — in the media, Big Tech, academia, and other crucial sectors — so the importance of free-speech platforms will continue to grow as well."

Trump Media & Technology Group first launched last October. The company said last month that the partner has agreements for $1 billion in capital from institutional investors

TMTG's plan is to become a publicly listed company through a merger with the publicly traded Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company whose sole purpose is to acquire a private company and take it public.