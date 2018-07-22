Goodlatte says House Republicans ready to call Brennan to testify

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte said on Sunday his committee will call former CIA Director John Brennan to testify on Capitol Hill, regarding the investigation into Trump-Russia 2016 election scandal.

Continue Reading Below

“We have lots of questions for John Brennan and he will definitely be sought by the committees for an interview,” Goodlatte, R-Va., told Maria Bartiromo during an interview on “Sunday Morning Futures.” “This is an extremely disturbing thing to see both he and [former FBI Director] James Comey, supposedly impartial government officials carrying out their jobs in very important areas in intelligence gathering and law enforcement, express the kind of extreme bias that they’ve shown now -- which I think reflects quite accurately what they were doing back in 2016.”

The former CIA director, who served under President Barack Obama, has been a staunch critic of President Trump, accusing him in a tweet of “venality, moral turpitude and political corruption.” Most recently, Brennan called the president’s press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki “nothing short of treasonous,” and said Trump was “wholly in the pocket” of the Russian leader.

Goodlatte was responding to an Op-Ed in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, in which Kimberly Strassel wrote how Brennan attempted to bring to the forefront the investigation into the Trump campaign and said Brennan’s role in the scandal “is in some ways more concerning than the FBI’s.”

Advertisement

The Virginia congressman said the committee would also talk to Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, though would not specify what other witnesses may be called in for questioning.

“We’ve received a list from the Intelligence Committee of literally dozens of people,” he said. “We’re going through that list right now and are determining which ones are our priority. I think I’d rather leave it at that.”