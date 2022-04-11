VA Gov. Youngkin on fulfilling campaign promises: 'Parents matter'

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined ‘Varney & Co.' Monday to share how his state is leading by example on parental rights and on the economy. Youngkin also discussed how he is fulfilling campaign promises by signing over 700 bills into law since taking office and stressed that his state is open for business.

GOV. GLENN YOUNGKIN: From the beginning, we've been standing up for parents. Remember, parents matter, and I think that was such a big factor in getting elected; and so these bills that we're signing cover making sure parents can make decisions with regards to whether their child wears a mask or not. We take on curriculum in schools to make sure that parents can know whether there's sexually explicit materials in schools, and we're making schools safer. This has been an incredibly productive legislative session. Much of it's been done on a bipartisan basis, and now we've got to tackle tax reform and get our taxes down because it's too expensive in Virginia. We're making great progress. I tell you, we've been leading on this for the last year, and I'm just so excited to see the rest of the nation fall in and recognize that parents matter when it comes to their kids' education.

