Republicans condemn 'outspoken attack' by Disney on Florida's new parental rights law in letter to CEO

EXCLUSIVE: A group of House Republicans have called on Disney CEO Bob Chapek to take back his "antagonistic" comments against Florida's parental rights law and to stop "cowering to a small political minority" who have vocally dubbed the legislation the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., sent a letter to Chapek Friday along with 11 other House Republicans to raise concerns about Disney's recent activism to oppose the Parental Rights in Education bill that was signed into law by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"We are disheartened that your desire to stand up for the rights of individuals does not extend to the rights of parents across this nation – only to those who are loudest and apply the most pressure to your company," the lawmakers wrote to Chapek.

Disney last week said it will work to repeal the legislation in Florida because it's dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of the LGBTQ+ community. The Disney statement said: "Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that."

The lawmakers, however, said Disney should be focused on making a profit, providing jobs and serving its customers – "not cowering to a small political minority seeking to impose a fringe ideology on the rest of the country."

DeSantis signed the legislation into law last week that bars instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Critics have depicted the bill as hurtful to LGBTQ inclusiveness while advocates say it's necessary to empower parents and ensure classroom content is developmentally appropriate.

"We condemn your outspoken attack on Florida’s commonsense protections for children and parents, and we worry your words will be weaponized and used to further divide and inflame our nation," the lawmakers wrote to Chapek. "We stand in opposition to the dangers posed by corporate wokeness, and we applaud the Florida legislature for giving children and families the tools to fight back against woke indoctrination."

The Republicans concluded: "We urge you to reconsider your antagonistic comments."

The letter was signed by GOP Reps. Bob Good of Virginia, Doug Lamborn of Colorado, Mary Miller of Illinois, Matt Rosendale of Montana, Andy Harris of Maryland, Byron Donalds of Florida, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Brian Babin of Texas, Jeff Duncan of South Carolina, and Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina.

Disney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.