Moms for Liberty leader warns Disney of pushback if company interferes in FL laws: 'Sexualizing our children'

Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice is less than amused by the Disney Company's recent political activism, and plans to boycott the company and work to secure every school board position she can in Florida to push back.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the Parental Rights in Education bill on Monday. The new law prohibits Florida educators from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. In addition, the law enables parents to sue if they believe schools or instructors have violated the teaching restrictions.

Disney, which has come out against the law that critics have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" legislation, released a statement this week that the corporation would be "working to achieve" the termination of the law via the state legislature or the courts.

DISNEY SLAMS FLORIDA'S PARENTAL RIGHTS IN EDUCATION BILL AFTER DESANTIS SIGNS OFF

"Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law," Disney said in a statement. "Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country."

"That's striking language from a company that makes things for children," the Moms for Liberty co-founder told Fox News Digital regarding Disney's promised appeal to the legislature and courts. "They're going to come in as a corporation and interfere?"

"It seems like Disney is OK with sexualizing our children," Justice said. She later added, "They are children — they are not small adults. They have immature minds."

Members of Moms for Liberty have been discussing official and unofficial boycotts of Disney products. Asked whether the growing contingent of parental rights activists had the kind of financial sway to dent Disney's profits, Justice said it didn't matter.

"I don't know, but we better try," she responded. "We have no choice."

Most of Justice's efforts will be focused on local level politics instead of the boycotts. "I'm not gonna waste my time fighting Disney," she said.

Justice added, "Good luck trying to overturn the bill," promising pushback and dead ends on any attempt by the company to interfere in Florida's laws.

However, Justice is optimistic about the future of her organization, boasting that they have seen growth in branch organizations and membership nationwide — notably in Pennsylvania, where she says two fathers have begun to lead their own Moms for Liberty chapters.

Parents seeking more involvement in their children's education has driven massive expansion of Moms for Liberty, Justice said, and many "people who only ever voted for president" are now going to vote all the way down the ballot.

"I guess Virginia didn't teach them anything," she said referring to the gubernatorial upset Virginia saw last year, significantly driven by parents unhappy with the education system.

Concerned parents celebrated the November 2021 victory of Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, hailing the win as a victory for parental rights in education.

Youngkin shot up in the polls after his Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, said: "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."

A Fox News poll in October showed that majority of Virginia parents believed they "should be telling schools what to teach," and Youngkin consistently championing parents' rights to decide how their children are educated during his campaign.

Justice began her work in parental advocacy after an elementary school attended by all four of her children fell into a state of severe disrepair — as she describes, there were "rat traps in the kitchen and the entire school was leaking."

After pressuring the principal to no avail, Justice toured the facility with members of the school board, who recognized the problems, but offered less than satisfactory solutions.

"Why don't we just sell it?" one board member asked, according to Justice.

"It was the mentality of ‘this school is expendable,'" she said.

In 2016, she won a seat on the school board for the District of Indian River County and served for four years.

Fox News' Kelly Laco, Lucas Manfredi and Tyler O'Neil contributed to this report.