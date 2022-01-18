Giant warns shoppers of 'significant strain' on supply chain month after Biden touted 'significant progress'

Grocery store chain Giant Food warned shoppers of "significant strain" on the company’s supply chain just one month after President Biden touted his administration’s "significant progress" in addressing the American supply chain crisis.

Ira Kress, the president of Giant Food, emailed shoppers on Tuesday expressing appreciation for customers’ patience amid the supply chain crisis as the company works to get its stores restocked.

"As our entire region manages through yet another very challenging period caused by several recent weather events and the ongoing effects of the pandemic, we have experienced significant strain on our supply chain," she wrote in a mass email.

"Please know that we remain 100% committed to serving you, and in providing you the absolute best shopping experience in the market," the email continued.

Giant Food’s email comes after the White House in December touted Biden’s Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force as making "significant progress" to address the crisis that has left shelves across America bare.

"Since Day 1, President Biden has been laser-focused on reopening the economy and has taken aggressive action to lower the price of goods and gasoline for Americans," the December White House fact sheet said ahead of the president’s task force meeting.

"The President’s Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force has made significant progress to alleviate bottlenecks that are rooted in the global pandemic," it claimed.

The supply chain crisis and other economic problems under Biden, such as inflation, are likely to play a heavy-handed role in the upcoming 2022 election cycle.

Should the economic issues persist, Democrats may be facing trouble as they look to keep control of both chambers of Congress amid razor-thin majorities.