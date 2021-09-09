Gen. Keane responds to Biden admin ousting Trump appointees from military advisory board

Jack Keane, a retired four-star general, responded to the Biden administration asking a number of ex-Trump appointees, including himself, to resign their position on the military advisory board.

Keane told told "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney that he is "disappointed" with the "political decision" and will not resign.

"I’m not resigned, and I think as of last night, I like others who did not resign are terminated. I mean, it’s pretty frustrating what’s happening here," Keane explained.

WHITE HOUSE 'LASER FOCUSED' ON PASSING SPENDING AGENDA AS HOUSE RETURNS FROM RECESS: MEMO

After being appointed to the board by President Trump in 2019, Keane joined former President Obama appointees, a move that he said "strengthened the board."

"I thought the board was excellent," Keane said. "Having appointees from two administrations working together for the interests of that one institution. And I think, you know, President Biden, to use a military term, is kind of taking a hand grenade to that and just blew it up, unfortunately."

Keane is not the only member slamming the Biden team for its partisan move. Former senior adviser to Trump Kellyanne Conway and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer are among Trump-appointed members who condemned Biden’s decision as well.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, SEAN SPICER FIRE BACK AFTER BIDEN BOOTS TRUMP APPOINTEES FROM MILITARY PANELS

"Instead of focusing on the stranded Americans left in Afghanistan, President Biden is trying to terminate the Trump appointees to the Naval Academy, West Point and Air Force Academy," Spicer fired back at the president Wednesday.

However, Biden’s efforts to remove the board members may hit a roadblock as members are to serve three years by law.

"You serve for three years by law and this decision by President Biden is being challenged because of that, because some people see it as a violation of the law," Keane pointed out.

Like many of the appointees, Keane took the opportunity to serve on the board as an "honor" being able to assist and support a "beloved institution in America."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"I love being there and working and seeing the cadets and what they’re doing and working with the leadership at West Point. It is disappointing. It’s so political. I mean this is what this is," he told Varney.

Fox News’ Michael Lee contributed to this report