Economy

Gas average hits $4.72 – six months after DCCC thanked Biden for 2-cent decrease

DCCC notoriously tweeted chart showing gas dropped from $3.40 to $3.38 in November

Former Energy Secretary Spencer Abraham weighs in on surging gas prices nationwide on 'Fox Business Tonight.' video

White House could bring down gas prices, 'they just aren't doing it,' former energy secretary says

Former Energy Secretary Spencer Abraham weighs in on surging gas prices nationwide on 'Fox Business Tonight.'

The national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline hit $4.72 on Thursday, exactly six months after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) publicly thanked President Biden for a two-cent decrease.

On Dec. 2, the DCCC notoriously tweeted a chart showing the national average had dropped from $3.40 to $3.38 in November. 

The tweet was widely mocked at the time, with critics calling it out for its misleading Y axis, which had no start date and showed gas prices only dropping, ignoring the previous spike in prices during Biden's presidency. 

Joe Biden

Joe Biden Gas Prices illustration (AP Newsroom)

The Washington Post published an article slamming the tweet as possibly "the worst defense of the Biden administration yet."

The tweet came after Biden opened the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve for the first time to offset the then-spiking cost of gas. He tapped the reserve again after the Russian invasion of Ukraine accelerated prices.

DCCC BLASTED FROM ALL SIDES OVER TWEET PRAISING BIDEN FOR LOWERING GAS PRICES 2 CENTS

Joe Biden crosses his arms and frowns at a White House press conference

President Biden has faced criticism as gas prices have soared.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Today, a gallon of gas is up $1.34 more than it was at the time of the DCCC’s tweet, according to GasBuddy’s national average.

"The DCCC didn’t wait until November to start losing – this ridiculous graphic was a promising start," Republican National Committee spokesman Will O’Grady said in a statement Thursday to Fox News Digital.

Gas Prices

Gas Prices May 29, 2022 (AAA)

Meanwhile, gas prices are $1.68 higher than they were last year and show no signs of slowing as U.S. inflation is also hitting crippling levels. A recent survey by GasBuddy found that 70% of respondents said their summer travel plans have been affected by the historic gas prices, up nearly three times from a year ago. 

Prices under Biden have soared past levels not seen since the Great Recession, but he and his administration have gone through painstaking efforts to shirk responsibility for the skyrocketing cost in gas, blaming everyone from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the COVID-19 pandemic to the corporate greed of oil companies.

Republicans have blamed the rising prices on Biden’s green energy agenda, including his axing of the Keystone XL pipeline, for bolstering America’s reliance on global oil markets. 

Fox News’ Ken Martin and Houston Keene contributed to this report.