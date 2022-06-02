Gas average hits $4.72 – six months after DCCC thanked Biden for 2-cent decrease

The national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline hit $4.72 on Thursday, exactly six months after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) publicly thanked President Biden for a two-cent decrease.

On Dec. 2, the DCCC notoriously tweeted a chart showing the national average had dropped from $3.40 to $3.38 in November.

The tweet was widely mocked at the time, with critics calling it out for its misleading Y axis, which had no start date and showed gas prices only dropping, ignoring the previous spike in prices during Biden's presidency.

The Washington Post published an article slamming the tweet as possibly "the worst defense of the Biden administration yet."

The tweet came after Biden opened the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve for the first time to offset the then-spiking cost of gas. He tapped the reserve again after the Russian invasion of Ukraine accelerated prices.

Today, a gallon of gas is up $1.34 more than it was at the time of the DCCC’s tweet, according to GasBuddy’s national average.

"The DCCC didn’t wait until November to start losing – this ridiculous graphic was a promising start," Republican National Committee spokesman Will O’Grady said in a statement Thursday to Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, gas prices are $1.68 higher than they were last year and show no signs of slowing as U.S. inflation is also hitting crippling levels. A recent survey by GasBuddy found that 70% of respondents said their summer travel plans have been affected by the historic gas prices, up nearly three times from a year ago.

Prices under Biden have soared past levels not seen since the Great Recession, but he and his administration have gone through painstaking efforts to shirk responsibility for the skyrocketing cost in gas, blaming everyone from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the COVID-19 pandemic to the corporate greed of oil companies.

Republicans have blamed the rising prices on Biden’s green energy agenda, including his axing of the Keystone XL pipeline, for bolstering America’s reliance on global oil markets.

