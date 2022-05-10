Residents from Biden's home state sound off on gas prices as inflation rages on

Residents of Delaware, President Biden's home state, sounded off on the pain they're feeling at the pump.

"President Biden, he's the cause of this," Jamar, of Wilmington, told Fox News. "What the influx of gas prices also suggests is that President Biden is going to have a similar legacy as Jimmy Carter."

But Terece, a woman from the Wilmington area, said: "Biden can only do so much. I don't think you should put blame on just one particular party."

The national average cost of a regular gallon of gasoline hit a new all-time high at $4.37 on Tuesday, according to AAA. Also on Tuesday, Biden said that combating the worst inflation in 40 years was his top domestic priority.

"Gas prices and inflation overall is just a reminder that the Democrats are in severe trouble for midterm elections," Jamar told Fox News. "If he would have opened up the pipeline and didn't bow down to the hyper-climate control activists, we wouldn't be in the position that we're in today."

Biden canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline his first day in office. Critics have said the move ultimately hurt gas prices, though the president's supporters argue that continuing the project wouldn't have made a difference.

American consumers are grappling with the hottest inflation in a generation. The consumer price index climbing 8.5% in March from a year ago, marking the fastest increase since December 1981, according to the Department of Labor.

"With these prices, it got to be fixed because it breaks people's pockets," another Wilmington resident, Andrew, told Fox News. "We got to pay for living and the economy not doing as well right now."

"I say about another month and a half before it starts to like really break me," Andrew added. "Because right now I'm budgeting and I'm already having to sacrifice on certain things."

The White House has blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the record-high gas prices in the U.S., even coining the surge as "Putin's Price Hike."

Abigail, a Pennsylvania resident who works in Wilmington, said she strictly refuels in Delaware because of the cheaper prices. She said she uses mobile apps to compare gas prices.

"It felt like [inflation] was getting a little better for a little bit, but now it feels like it's getting a little worse again," she told Fox News.