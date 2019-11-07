Fugitive demanding $60K worth of fines against his family be waived if he surrenders

One of the FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitives says he wants to surrender, but he has some conditions first.

Continue Reading Below

Afzal "Bobby" Khan has been on the run since 2014. He allegedly ran a fake luxury car dealership in Ramsey, N.J., where he ripped off wealthy clients as well as financial institutions.

SEC: 'KING PERRY' USED PONZI CASH TO LIVE LIKE ROYALTY

According to Fox News, Khan has asked prosecutors to let his family return to America if he surrenders. The catch is his family overstayed their visas, which resulted in $60,000 in fines.

Khan argues the authorities should allow this because they cannot reach him while he's living in a country that does not extradite people.

A former New Jersey assistant U.S. attorney told Fox News this is a bold request from a fugitive.

“He has created this issue," Joseph Mack said. "He has created this quagmire. And now he’s looking for the Department of Justice to fix that for him. And I think that’s where the difficulty in this and this issue is."

"I think it’d be tough to have a lot of sympathy for someone that has created that situation for his family.” - Joseph Mack, former New Jersey assistant U.S. attorney

FEDS NAB FUGITIVE IN $1B PONZI SCHEME TARGETING MILITARY VETS

Khan said his wife and children have suffered during the five years he's been on the run. He claims his wife is in constant pain and his children haven't seen a doctor or been to school.

“It is beyond difficult constantly looking over your shoulder," Stephanie Kahn, Bobby Khan's wife, said. "Being a mother and having children and them not being able to go to school like they would if we were back home is very difficult."

His victims have no sympathy though.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“The amount of people he hurt, what he caused ... he deserves whatever the punishment might be,” Gary Burnstein, who claims he lost about $1 million from bad deals with Khan, told Fox News.

If his family were to fly commercially, they would incur these fines.

In 2015, a grand jury indicted Khan for ripping off dozens of victims. His alleged scam involved him getting clients to get overpriced car loans and in some cases, he didn't have the car title or wouldn't deliver the vehicle.

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich contributed to this report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE